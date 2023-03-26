 
Sunday Mar 26 2023
Web Desk

Royals ‘only bit bruised’ while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost everything

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially lost after spending over “two years” in an exhausting battle of wits.

Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issues these claims and accusations.

According to NZ Herald, “Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might have spent the last two years waging an exhausting, never-ending battle of wits and PR strategy against The Firm, but they have actually ended up on the losing side.”

Especially since the Royal Family seems to have come out “just fine”.

“Dinged? A bit bruised? Was it a white-knuckle ride for parts there? Absolutely,” but ultimately winners, in the eyes of the expert. 

