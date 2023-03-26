Ariana Madix comes out strong amid 'Scandoval'

Ariana Madix has put up a brave face after the Scandoval controversy.

The 37-year-old, “is so strong, and she did great" while the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules episode on Thursday, which mostly centered on her ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, an insider told People.

The source also adds that Madix and Katie Maloney, who is currently working to open their sandwich shop called Something About Her, “are putting all of this energy into their business and moving faster than ever towards opening."

Meanwhile, "Tom and Raquel were defensive, and it was basically everyone against them. They are not displaying empathy at all," the insider noted.

Costar Scheana Shay gushed over Madix's resolve on her Scheananigan's podcast, adding it was "disgusting" for Madix to find out about the affair "the way she did."

"And then, it's just out there for the whole world," Shay said. "But I think the way that the whole world has rallied behind her, she just has this crazy sense of empowerment that she's just pulling through and pushing through, and she's doing as best as she can."

"You know, she got a new haircut, she did a live comedy show. She's getting out there. We went to a concert literally the day after she found out about all," the 37-year-old added.

Earlier, Madix broke up with Sandoval after nine years together when she discovered his alleged cheating affair with Leviss.