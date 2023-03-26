 
Manoj Bajpayee says he is no longer interested in making films for limited audience

Manoj Bajpayee in his recent interview with Times of Bombay has addressed the failure of Gali Guleiyan and also announced that he is no longer interested in making films for a limited audience.

In his recent interview, he said, “Somewhere, in the process, a few years back, I started losing hope in independent cinema and my whole choice to go and support them because the audience was not showing interest in going to the cinema hall and watching them.”

He further said, "That was the time, somewhere I started questioning my choice of supporting independent cinema. For me, it is very important that people watch it and if they are not watching it, I am not ready to make films for four-five people who will watch it... And that time OTT wasn’t there. So, somewhere it made me sad, not that I was heartbroken.”

