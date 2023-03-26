 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Bindi Irwin shares some glimpse into daughter's second birthday celebration

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Bindi Irwin shares some glimpse into daughters second birthday celebration

Bindi Irwin shared some heartwarming photos of daughter Grace Warrior's second birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, Bindi Irwin uploaded photos from her now-two-year-old daughter's garden-themed birthday party and captioned, "Garden party with our birthday girl."

As per PEOPLE, in the first photo, Grace is dressed in a cute striped dress and floral bow, as she holds up a "Happy birthday" sign and a festive party hat.

In the second image, she sits on a table filled with decorations and a massive birthday cake in her corner.

The Bindi the Jungle Girl star, shared a separate message that read, "Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives, Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

Bindi, 24, shares her daughter with her husband Chandler Powell.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on balcony with senior royals?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on balcony with senior royals?
King Charles issues warning to disgruntled royals?

King Charles issues warning to disgruntled royals?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trapped', claims royal expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trapped', claims royal expert
Kim Kardashian takes fans through steps of her morning weight workout

Kim Kardashian takes fans through steps of her morning weight workout
Ex-member from K-pop group Treasure opens personal Instagram

Ex-member from K-pop group Treasure opens personal Instagram
Fans suspect Blackpink will perform this song for the first time at Coachella

Fans suspect Blackpink will perform this song for the first time at Coachella
'Succession' star remembers final season vibe

'Succession' star remembers final season vibe
'John Wick' director spills beans on post-credits scene

'John Wick' director spills beans on post-credits scene
'Yellowjackets' showrunners share Jason Segel advice

'Yellowjackets' showrunners share Jason Segel advice
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'annoying' Americans, claims Florida governor

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'annoying' Americans, claims Florida governor
Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon

Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon
Viola Davis on Michael Jordan's mom: 'Flattered at first, Pressure at second'

Viola Davis on Michael Jordan's mom: 'Flattered at first, Pressure at second'