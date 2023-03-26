Bindi Irwin shares some glimpse into daughter's second birthday celebration

Bindi Irwin shared some heartwarming photos of daughter Grace Warrior's second birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, Bindi Irwin uploaded photos from her now-two-year-old daughter's garden-themed birthday party and captioned, "Garden party with our birthday girl."

As per PEOPLE, in the first photo, Grace is dressed in a cute striped dress and floral bow, as she holds up a "Happy birthday" sign and a festive party hat.

In the second image, she sits on a table filled with decorations and a massive birthday cake in her corner.

The Bindi the Jungle Girl star, shared a separate message that read, "Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives, Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

Bindi, 24, shares her daughter with her husband Chandler Powell.







