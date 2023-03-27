Kelly Clarkson announces new album

Kelly Clarkson has announced her upcoming 10th studio album "Chemistry".



In a Twitter video,Clarkson said she's been working on the album for "close to three years now" and she wasn't even sure if she was going to release it. Though she's nervous to be putting out this project, she's also "very excited."



It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing," Clarkson explained. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be brought down to just one thing. So there's the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on it."



She added, "Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you."



She did not give the release date but said it would be coming out soon.