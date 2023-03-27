 
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan's appearance at coronation to boost King Charles' image says expert

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the coronation may boost King Charles's status rather than their own, said royal expert and author Tom Bower.

Speaking to The Sun, he said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's potential attendance at King Charles's coronation could "backfire."

 Bower said: "Exploiting their popularity at the Coronation will boost Charles’s status.

He said,"But that advantage will evaporate if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex grab the public’s attention over that weekend."

The expert added,"Paralysed by fear and indecision, Charles has failed to suppress the Sussexes' vile vitriol."

Harry and Meghan recently confirmed that they have received an invitation to King Charles'coronation but didn't say whether they would attend the ceremony.

