Monday Mar 27 2023
Monday Mar 27, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘friendly’ with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde

Romance between Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski had been brewing for a while before they were spotted kissing in Tokyo over the weekend.

A source revealed to People Magazine that “Harry and Emily know each other,” noting that they “have been friendly for a while.”

The insider also added that the model is also “friendly” with the As it Was singer’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

In the photos and video obtained by The Daily Mail, the Grammy-winning musician, 29, and the model and actress, 31, were captured sharing several kisses with each other in the Japanese capital.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was in the country performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which will pick back up in Denmark in May after an extended break.

In the footage, Styles had donned a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

The outing comes after Styles broke up with Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde in November 2022, multiple media outlets reported the news.

According to People, the former couple were “taking a break” after nearly two years together, noting the “very amicable decision” came amid Styles’ continuing touring schedule and Wilde’s focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. (Together, the pair share 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.)

