 
pakistan
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders summoned by CTD today

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan pictured before sitting in a car amid strict security outside a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan pictured before sitting in a car amid strict security outside a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

  • Imran Khan en route federal capital to appear before IHC. 
  • CTD summons PTI leaders for probe of case of vandalism at  Judicial Complex. 
  • Others summoned include Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Asad Qaiser and more. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and 17 other party leaders are due to appear before the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad, in regard to the inquiry of a case of vandalism at the Judicial Complex in the federal capital, The News reported.

The CTD had served the summons on Sunday to Khan and other PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Amir Kiyani, Amjad Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Dr Shehzad Wasim, Farrukh Habib, Omer Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Asad Qaiser, Hassan Niazi, Amir Mughal, Jamshed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Col (retd) Asim.

Ten PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, have been summoned in connection with the case lodged at the Golra police station while the remaining had been summoned for investigation in cases lodged at the CTD police station.

However, it is not yet confirmed if the deposed prime minister would respond to the summons as he has reached Islamabad to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today, in connection with bail in five cases, including the vandalism case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex court.

Earlier, two first information reports (FIRs) had been registered at the CTD and Golra police stations in the capital against Khan and other PTI supporters after PTI workers and the capital police clashed as soon as Imran arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case.

Later, the Islamabad police arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and party focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi and 200 other party workers from outside the Judicial Complex for attacking law-enforcement personnel and causing chaos in the capital city on the day the PTI chief had appeared before the court.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan was offered elections 'on a plate': Irfan Siddiqui

Imran Khan was offered elections 'on a plate': Irfan Siddiqui

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reaches IHC to seek pre-arrest bail in seven cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reaches IHC to seek pre-arrest bail in seven cases
Pemra bars coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad for today

Pemra bars coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad for today
Imran Khan doesn’t want elections but selection again: information minister

Imran Khan doesn’t want elections but selection again: information minister
Elderly, differently-abled, women should also get free flour bags: PM

Elderly, differently-abled, women should also get free flour bags: PM
Sikhs in Peshawar serve iftar to fasting Muslims in Ramadan

Sikhs in Peshawar serve iftar to fasting Muslims in Ramadan
No way except implementation of Constitution: Fawad on curbing ongoing political crisis

No way except implementation of Constitution: Fawad on curbing ongoing political crisis
Will Imran Khan accept results if PML-N wins Punjab elections? asks Maryam Nawaz

Will Imran Khan accept results if PML-N wins Punjab elections? asks Maryam Nawaz
President Alvi confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on IDC CEO Dr Rizwan Uppal

President Alvi confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on IDC CEO Dr Rizwan Uppal
WATCH: Key PTI leaders quit Minar-e-Pakistan rally amid Imran Khan's address

WATCH: Key PTI leaders quit Minar-e-Pakistan rally amid Imran Khan's address
Court approves Punjab police's request for Hassaan Niazi's transitory remand

Court approves Punjab police's request for Hassaan Niazi's transitory remand
'PTI press release': PM chastises president for supporting 'one-sided, anti-govt' views

'PTI press release': PM chastises president for supporting 'one-sided, anti-govt' views