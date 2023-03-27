Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders summoned by CTD today

PTI Chairman Imran Khan pictured before sitting in a car amid strict security outside a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and 17 other party leaders are due to appear before the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad, in regard to the inquiry of a case of vandalism at the Judicial Complex in the federal capital, The News reported.



The CTD had served the summons on Sunday to Khan and other PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Amir Kiyani, Amjad Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Dr Shehzad Wasim, Farrukh Habib, Omer Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Asad Qaiser, Hassan Niazi, Amir Mughal, Jamshed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Col (retd) Asim.

Ten PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, have been summoned in connection with the case lodged at the Golra police station while the remaining had been summoned for investigation in cases lodged at the CTD police station.

However, it is not yet confirmed if the deposed prime minister would respond to the summons as he has reached Islamabad to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today, in connection with bail in five cases, including the vandalism case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex court.

Earlier, two first information reports (FIRs) had been registered at the CTD and Golra police stations in the capital against Khan and other PTI supporters after PTI workers and the capital police clashed as soon as Imran arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case.

Later, the Islamabad police arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and party focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi and 200 other party workers from outside the Judicial Complex for attacking law-enforcement personnel and causing chaos in the capital city on the day the PTI chief had appeared before the court.