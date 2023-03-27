Prince Andrew’s auto-biography a ‘last resort’ to fix reputation

File Footage

Prince Andrew is reportedly planning on releasing his very own tell-all biography that that could risk the Firm’s and his own reputation.



An inside source close to The Sun brought forward a warning regarding the Duke’s alleged plans.

Per their findings, “Everyone close to him is telling him it’s a stupid idea and he should just forget it.”

The source also warned, “Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material.”

“Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from.”

“Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out.”

“But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the royals and their relationships.”

“But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will.”