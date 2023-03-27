'Shazam' star breaks silence on poor reviews

Shazam Fury of the Gods actor Marta Milans recently opened up about superhero film negative reviews.

The 40-year-old actor thinks that critics’ “political agenda” led to its low scores.

Speaking to The Direct, Milans said, “I know that there is a lot of politics involved and a lot of hardcore fans of one side, on the other side, a lot of haters on the internet.”

“A lot of critics feel like they have a political agenda rather than actually sitting and watching the film and enjoying it,” the actor added.

The 40-year-old continued, “We’re not trying to push any agenda,” she added. “We’re not trying to prove any point. And I don’t know what it is about, I don’t know if it’s our society nowadays that celebrating fun isn’t good enough.

“A movie that is, you just go, and you feel good about it, and you have a good laugh, and you see the Shazamily, that seems to be good enough for some people,” she concluded.

Milans played Rosa Vasquez, mother, to the Shazam family, in the movie.