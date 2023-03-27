 
Monday Mar 27 2023
King Charles handling Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘delicacy’: ‘Unlike trailer trash’

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Experts believe King Charles has been handling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a much better way, and unlike “trailer trash.”

These admissions and revelations have been brought to light by TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

She shared it all with the Daily Star and started by admitting, “Oh for goodness sake, as a grandfather and head of my own dynasty, there's always going to be some falling out.”

“My only take on all of this is I think the King and the palace are doing an incredibly cool job and accepting the fact there is dissent in the ranks and getting on with it.”

“It's about a much bigger picture, it's going to be Harry and Meghan's choice [if they attend the coronation] and ultimately the critical thing is they're invited.”

“What is important is they're not having a big family falling out, there is nothing trailer trash about the way it's going and I think it's been done with incredible delicacy.”

