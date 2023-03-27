 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Harry Styles names Emily Ratajkowski his ‘celebrity crush,’ 8-year-old video resurfaces

Harry Styles manifested his romance with Emily Ratajkowski for a long time before their latest PDA moment in Tokyo.

The As It Was crooner’s fans have discovered a video in which Styles was seen calling Emily his ‘celebrity crush.’

In a resurfaced video from eight years ago, the former One Direction crooner was asked by an interviewer for Telehit if he had a “celebrity crush.”

“Emily Ratajkowski,” Styles responded shyly, mispronouncing the model’s surname.

“Harry manifested this,” podcaster Amanda Hirsch captioned a repost of the clip via her @notskinnybutnotfat Instagram Sunday.

The Don’t Worry Darling star’s fans were quick to react to the revelation in the comments section, writing, “Then good for him. Dreams do come true,” and “Me, trying to be happy for Harry.”

Others noted the Gone Girl actress bore a striking resemblance to Styles’ ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, whom he dated on and off for years.

The exciting throwback clip came to light shortly after Emily, 31, and Styles, 29, were spotted locking lips on the streets of Tokyo.

