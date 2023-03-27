 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Wendy Williams’ podcast abruptly cancelled due to health concerns

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Wendy had told her friends the podcast would not be happening
Famous American personality Wendy Williams’ podcast The Wendy Experience has been shut down before its release. News of the podcast was announced nearly a year ago.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the star revealed to The Sun that Wendy had told her friends the podcast would not be happening. The source also added: “It's strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she's going to return to TV. It's hard to figure out what is based in reality.”

The news of the podcast comes a day after she was spotted at a bar in New York allegedly celebrating “new things in the works.” The famous media personality has also been facing a list of health concerns and got out of a rehab facility around five months ago. 

