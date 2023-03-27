 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
APP

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark, Netherlands

By
APP

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. — APP/File
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. — APP/File
  • FO calls on world to develop legal deterrence to prevent such acts.
  • Right to freedom of expression could not be used as a smokescreen.
  • Zahra Baloch calls upon int'l human rights machinery to speak out against such intentional actions.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned yet another “abhorrent” act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and the Netherlands last week, calling it the manifestation of growing hatred and Islamophobia.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Such hateful acts are racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic. Their repeated occurrence calls into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity.”

The spokesperson said the exercise of the right to freedom of expression could not be used as a smokescreen to deliberately denigrate the Holy Scriptures or personalities of any religion.

She said Pakistan believed that freedom of expression came with responsibilities. Baloch called on the international community to develop legal deterrence with a view to preventing and prosecuting such acts, in line with the responsibilities and duties enshrined in international human rights law.

“We also call upon the international human rights machinery to speak out against such intentional actions that constitute an incitement to hate, discrimination and violence against Muslims solely because of their faith,” the spokesperson remarked.

Moreover, a day earlier Saudi Arabia also strongly condemned the abhorrent act of the desecration of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan by an extremist group in Denmark in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

More From Pakistan:

Two SC judges raise questions over 'unbridled' powers of CJP

Two SC judges raise questions over 'unbridled' powers of CJP
Noor Jehan's condition worsens at Karachi Zoo

Noor Jehan's condition worsens at Karachi Zoo

Supreme Court sends notice to ECP over delay in Punjab polls

Supreme Court sends notice to ECP over delay in Punjab polls
Weather update: Karachi to witness rain on March 29-30

Weather update: Karachi to witness rain on March 29-30
Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders summoned by CTD today

Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders summoned by CTD today
Imran Khan was offered elections 'on a plate': Irfan Siddiqui

Imran Khan was offered elections 'on a plate': Irfan Siddiqui

IHC grants Imran Khan interim bail in seven cases

IHC grants Imran Khan interim bail in seven cases
Pemra bars coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad for today

Pemra bars coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad for today
Imran Khan doesn’t want elections but selection again: information minister

Imran Khan doesn’t want elections but selection again: information minister
Elderly, differently-abled, women should also get free flour bags: PM

Elderly, differently-abled, women should also get free flour bags: PM
Sikhs in Peshawar serve iftar to fasting Muslims in Ramadan

Sikhs in Peshawar serve iftar to fasting Muslims in Ramadan
No way except implementation of Constitution: Fawad on curbing ongoing political crisis

No way except implementation of Constitution: Fawad on curbing ongoing political crisis