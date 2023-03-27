'Shazam' star brushes critics aside

Zachary Levi is making strong efforts to defend Shazam Fury Of The Gods after several negative reviews.

The star took to Instagram, saying, "It's a throwback to all the movies that we knew and loved growing up in the '80s and '90s," said Levi after comparing it to The Goonies. "You'll thoroughly enjoy it."

The 42-year-old continued, "It's disappointing to not be doing as well as I think we deserve to be, because I think we made a really great movie. But shit happens," he continued, saying he trusted his DC bosses to be doing everything" in their power. It is a fantastic fun for the whole family movie. Just like the first one, it's got the heart, the humour, the charm, the adventure, and the spookiness. I don't know how you can go to a movie like this and not feel joy or fun like some people have said. I don't know how that's even possible."

"Is it a perfect film? No," the Shazam! star continued. "But I'm hardpressed to think of any perfect films. But we are a far better film than some of these critics have given us credit for. For those of you that haven't seen the movie, it's going to blow your mind. I would love our audience score [on Rotten Tomatoes] to get so dang high that people are like ', this doesn't make any sense' because it doesn't make any sense. It doesn't make any sense that we got shook down the way we got shook down."

"Again, all you haters are going to be ', your movie suck', but it doesn't. It legitimately doesn't. If any of you saw the movie, you'd recognise it doesn't suck. It's a really entertaining, really fun movie," Levi pointed out various Rotten Tomatoes positive review.