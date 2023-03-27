 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

'Shazam' star brushes critics aside

By
Web Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Shazam star brushes critics aside
'Shazam' star brushes critics aside 

Zachary Levi is making strong efforts to defend Shazam Fury Of The Gods after several negative reviews.

The star took to Instagram, saying, "It's a throwback to all the movies that we knew and loved growing up in the '80s and '90s," said Levi after comparing it to The Goonies. "You'll thoroughly enjoy it."

The 42-year-old continued, "It's disappointing to not be doing as well as I think we deserve to be, because I think we made a really great movie. But shit happens," he continued, saying he trusted his DC bosses to be doing everything" in their power. It is a fantastic fun for the whole family movie. Just like the first one, it's got the heart, the humour, the charm, the adventure, and the spookiness. I don't know how you can go to a movie like this and not feel joy or fun like some people have said. I don't know how that's even possible."

"Is it a perfect film? No," the Shazam! star continued. "But I'm hardpressed to think of any perfect films. But we are a far better film than some of these critics have given us credit for. For those of you that haven't seen the movie, it's going to blow your mind. I would love our audience score [on Rotten Tomatoes] to get so dang high that people are like ', this doesn't make any sense' because it doesn't make any sense. It doesn't make any sense that we got shook down the way we got shook down."

"Again, all you haters are going to be ', your movie suck', but it doesn't. It legitimately doesn't. If any of you saw the movie, you'd recognise it doesn't suck. It's a really entertaining, really fun movie," Levi pointed out various Rotten Tomatoes positive review.

More From Entertainment:

SM Entertainment denies rumours circulating K-pop group EXO’s Sehun

SM Entertainment denies rumours circulating K-pop group EXO’s Sehun

Calvin Klein announces partnership with BTS’ Jungkook

Calvin Klein announces partnership with BTS’ Jungkook
K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track

K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track
K-pop group NCT’s new subunit DOJAEJUNG reveal teaser

K-pop group NCT’s new subunit DOJAEJUNG reveal teaser
'Succession' actor pitches spinoff show

'Succession' actor pitches spinoff show
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s UK trip

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s UK trip
Taylor Swift climbs up on the Billboard 200

Taylor Swift climbs up on the Billboard 200
‘Succession’ Season 4 is now available for streaming on HBO

‘Succession’ Season 4 is now available for streaming on HBO
Adele believes Las Vegas residency ‘brought her back to life' as she extends the run

Adele believes Las Vegas residency ‘brought her back to life' as she extends the run
Wendy Williams’ podcast abruptly cancelled due to health concerns

Wendy Williams’ podcast abruptly cancelled due to health concerns
Taylor Swift performs ‘Cowboy Like Me’ live with Marcus Mumford on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs ‘Cowboy Like Me’ live with Marcus Mumford on Eras Tour

Prince Harry holds crucial talks with King Charles in UK?

Prince Harry holds crucial talks with King Charles in UK?