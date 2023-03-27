 
Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship

Brooke Shields has recently responded to the claims the late Michael Jackson made in 1993 that they were dating each other.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Brooke, who is currently promoting her documentary, Pretty Baby, reflected on her friendship with the late pop icon.

Brooke remembered Michael telling Oprah Winfrey on live TV that she was his girlfriend.

“I called him up and I think I said, ‘This is kind of pathetic that you need to do this. I am having a shot at normal life – you cannot drag me into crazy town’.”

Brooke recalled that Michael “reportedly laughed off” her reaction to his claim.

When asked whether they ever dated each other, Brooke replied, “No! There was one moment when we were in the car and the cameras were there and he grabbed me to kiss me, and I said, ‘No! Stop!”

“We are just friends and you need me as a friend,” disclosed the actress.

Brooke added, “I remember the early days when other actresses were after him and he was kind of cute, before the shift. But it never ever crossed my mind.”

While talking about late singer’s child sexual abuse and molestation allegations, Brooke commented, “I wish I knew the truth.”

“Then I could figure out how to structure the narrative in my head. But I’m as shocked as I think the world is,” she concluded.

