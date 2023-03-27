 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Skipper Babar Azam enjoys golf amid break from cricket

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays golf. — Twitter/@babarazam258
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is enjoying golf as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) advised the eminent batter to take rest for the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan.

In a bid to give an opportunity to young players who had performed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the board had rested Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the series.

The selectors made the decision in view of the key players’ workloads and future series, Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairperson Najam Sethi had said on March 13.

Taking to Twitter, the skipper shared a video of him playing golf. The video went viral on social media and garnered over 12k likes on the platform within an hour.

He played the game at a golf course in Lahore.

