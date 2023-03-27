 
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen locking lips after brunch date in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber had a PDA-packed brunch date following Selena Gomez's appeal to fans on the model's behalf.

On Sunday, March 26, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted on a brunch date at the Great White in West Hollywood.

As per Daily Mail, the couple was kissing outside the cafe after they walked out of it hand-in-hand.

Hailey, 26, cut a chic figure in a white tank top over an orange teddy bear coat and oversized yellow pants. The supermodel concealed her blonde locks in a red baseball cap and finished off the look with a fluffy cream bag, golden earrings, and matching shoes.

Justin, 29, wore a Drew cap and kept it cosy in a grey hoodie over a black fuzzy jacket from his brand Drew, with plaid pants and white shoes.

This marks the couple's first public outing after Hailey publicly expressed gratitude to her husband's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, for "speaking out" during heavy internet trolling due to their so-called feud and pleading with fans to stop trolling Hailey and to put an end to the "hateful negativity."

