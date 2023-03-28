Queen 'expected' Archie, Lili to be 'bit more American' than they are

Queen Elizabeth II was shocked to see Archie and Lilibet have British mannerisms.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry spills the beans on Her Majesty's reaction towards her great-grandchildren.

He pens: "For days and days we couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight—though I also couldn’t stop picturing them with Granny. The final visit."

Harry adds: "Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch’s shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She’d expected them to be a bit more…American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."



Queen Elizabeth II met Archie and Lili 3 months before her death in September 2023.