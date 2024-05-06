King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid his desire to serve monarchy

A royal expert has claimed King Charles would never let Prince Harry return as a part-time royal

King Charles has seemingly sent a strong message to his younger son Prince Harry, who had expressed his desire to serve his father and the monarchy amid the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



Archie and Lilibet doting father had reportedly expressed his willingness to return to a temporary royal role to support his ailing father King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

However, a royal expert has claimed King Charles would never let Harry return as a part-time royal - and it will be a "big job" to repair the fractured bond with Prince William.

Now, as the royal family marks first anniversary of his coronation, also attended by Prince Harry, King Charles and the Firm have apparently sent a strong message to the Duke.

Palace, on behalf of the king and queen, shared a video featuring sweet moments from the Coronation on X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey.”

Besides King Charles and Queen Camilla, the video also features Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Sophie, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, Prince Harry, who was also present at the coronation, is completely snubbed by the royal family and King Charles as he does not appear in the video.