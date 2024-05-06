 

King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their son Prince Archie's fifth birthday today

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

King Charles is expected to call his estranged son Prince Harry in order to wish his grandkid Prince Archie on the occasion of fifth birthday.

The monarch has not seen Archie since his parents, Harry and Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US.

However, Charles is said to be “desperate” to change things and reach out to his son and be a part of the little Prince’s big day, claimed a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, Tom Quinn claimed that the King may choose to option of video calling even though he is “uncomfortable” with the idea.

"King Charles dislikes new technology, but is desperate to keep in touch with his grandchildren on the other side of the Atlantic so he will certainly call Harry and wish Archie Happy Birthday,” he said.

"Charles been asking about video calling, but according to his aides, he's uncomfortable with the idea,” the expert added.

“If he makes an ordinary telephone call to Harry it means he can have a quick word with Archie without the need to talk to Meghan, a prospect that fills him with dread."

