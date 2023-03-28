 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry received visit from 'resurrected bird' after Queen Elizabeth II funeral

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Prince Harry admits he got visits from a strange hummingbird at his home in US after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals he was told the bird in some cultures represents spirits.

He pens: "Soon after our return, a hummingbird got into the house. I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes. Then a mate said: Could be a sign, you know? Some cultures see hummingbirds as spirits, he said. Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them “resurrection birds.”

Harry adds: "So, naturally, when this hummingbird arrived, and swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we’ve set the baby’s playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals, I thought hopefully, greedily, foolishly: Is our house a detour—or a destination?"

More From Entertainment:

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star reveals Keanu Reeves 'looked after her a lot'

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star reveals Keanu Reeves 'looked after her a lot'
'Saturday Night Live' hosts for April include Ana de Armas, Molly Shannon

'Saturday Night Live' hosts for April include Ana de Armas, Molly Shannon
Prince Harry defends Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry defends Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince Harry hinted Prince William was being 'protected' over Rose Hanbury romance? video

Prince Harry hinted Prince William was being 'protected' over Rose Hanbury romance?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'losing power struggle' against King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'losing power struggle' against King Charles
Prince Harry admits he and Queen Elizabeth II had 'secrets' before she passed away video

Prince Harry admits he and Queen Elizabeth II had 'secrets' before she passed away
Queen 'expected' Archie, Lili to be 'bit more American' than they are video

Queen 'expected' Archie, Lili to be 'bit more American' than they are
Prince Harry 'barely exchanged a word' with William on Queen funeral video

Prince Harry 'barely exchanged a word' with William on Queen funeral
Prince William enjoyed ‘romantic Valentine’s date’ with Rose Hanbury? video

Prince William enjoyed ‘romantic Valentine’s date’ with Rose Hanbury?
King Charles decides to give crown to his son Prince William?

King Charles decides to give crown to his son Prince William?
Prince Harry asked himself 'why now' after 'wiping tears' at Queen funeral video

Prince Harry asked himself 'why now' after 'wiping tears' at Queen funeral
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' gears for Cannes Film Festival premiere

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' gears for Cannes Film Festival premiere