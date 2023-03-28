'John Wick: Chapter 4' star reveals Keanu Reeves 'looked after her a lot'

John Wick 4 star Rina Sawayama revealed that Keanu Reeves looked after her when she threw out her back on set.

Sawayama made her film debut with John Wick: Chapter 4, though the actor has already made a name for herself in the music industry with genre-bending releases like her 2020 album Sawayama and 2022's Hold The Girl.

In a conversation with USA Today, the Japanese-British artist told that Reeves "knew that it was my first movie and looked after me a lot."

"I threw out my back during the first week and he made sure that everything was available for me to get better," Sawayama added.

Sawayama plays Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4, the concierge of the Osaka Continental, who defends it alongside her father Shimazu played by legendary Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada.