SC to resume hearing on plea on Punjab, KP polls shortly

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP/File

SC had sought assurances from govt, PTI for peaceful elections.

Top court raised questions over legality of ECP's March 22 order postponing polls.

ECP asked to assist with legal questions in today's hearing.

The Supreme Court is set to resume the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections' date shortly.



The Imran Khan-led party had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to defer the Punjab polls till October 8.

The electoral body's announcement came after financial and security authorities expressed their inability to support the electoral process.

Following this, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also urged the electoral body to hold general elections on the same date (October 8) as the Punjab polls given the growing security threats from terror groups operating from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border regions.

Taking up the plea on Monday, the SC issued notice to the Election Commission for dragging its feet on polls in Punjab, and sought guarantees from the government and PTI to bury the hatchet for free, fair, and transparent elections.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had observed that timely general elections held “honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law” are crucial for democratic system of government mandated by our Constitution.

"Any flaw, deficiency or failing in the holding of general elections is, prima facie, a matter of public importance that affects the fundamental rights of the voting public," he said.

The court had raised questions over the legality of the March 22 order of the ECP postponing the election, observing that the order was a blockade in the way of its judgement for the enforcement of fundamental rights of the people of the two provinces.

The top court had that ruled in a suo motu case earlier this month that the elections for Punjab and KP assemblies should be held within 90 days.

In light of the split ruling, President Arif Alvi had announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting with the ECP.

Apart from sending notices to all parties in yesterday's hearing, the SC also sent notices to the governors of both provinces through chief secretaries seeking their replies today over the legal points raised by the petitioner.

It also asked the ECP to come prepared to assist with the legal questions and the factual points in today's hearing.