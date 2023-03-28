 
menu menu menu
sports
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
AZSAlam Zeb Safi

Haris Rauf ‘appointed’ DSP in Islamabad

By
AZSAlam Zeb Safi

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

The Islamabad Police on Tuesday appointed Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf as a goodwill ambassador and gave him the honorary DSP rank.

Taking to Twitter, Rauf shared his excitement and wrote: I’m truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the Islamabad Police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty!

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, Rauf thanked Islamabad IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and the Islamabad police for recognising his services to Pakistan.

"I am thankful to IG and Islamabad police for making me their goodwill ambassador," he said.

"Whenever they need me, I will always be available to them," he added.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police chief said that it was an honour for them to have Rauf as their ambassador. 

"Since Haris is from Islamabad, it is an honour for us to make him our ambassador. I am confident that he will set a good image of Islamabad police," he said.

Haris Rauf being appointed honourary DSP. — Twitter/@HarisRauf14
Haris Rauf being appointed honourary DSP. — Twitter/@HarisRauf14

Rauf, who used to play tape ball cricket in Rawalpindi, rose to fame after he was picked up in open trials held by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars invested in Rauf and sent him to Australia under their player development program. He then featured in Big Bash League (BBL) before making his T20I debut for Pakistan in 2020.

Soon, Haris became the identity of Qalandars and also led Pakistan's bowling unit alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi. Currently, he is the main bowler in Pakistan's team.

Rauf alongside Shaheen also played an important role in Qalandars' back-to-back PSL title victories.

It is worth mentioning here that in February this year, fast bowler Naseem Shah has been appointed as Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police.

The Balochistan police appointed Shah as the “Honorary DSP” of the police. For this appointment, a ceremony was held at the IG Balochistan Police Office, Quetta, in which the pacer was formally dressed in police uniform and ranks were also installed.

Earlier in July last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police appointed Shaheen as a goodwill ambassador

A special ceremony was held by the KP police in Afridi's honour, during which KP IG Moazzam Jah Ansari pinned the badges of honorary DSP on the pacer.

More From Sports:

How did Shahid Afridi react to Shadab Khan breaking his record?

How did Shahid Afridi react to Shadab Khan breaking his record?

Pak vs Afg: Netizens compare Ihsanullah with Shoaib Akhtar after fiery delivery video

Pak vs Afg: Netizens compare Ihsanullah with Shoaib Akhtar after fiery delivery
Imran Nazir narrates his bitter experience of spending three days in jail

Imran Nazir narrates his bitter experience of spending three days in jail
Shadab makes history as first Pakistani with 100 T20I wickets

Shadab makes history as first Pakistani with 100 T20I wickets
Did Babar Azam perform Umrah this Ramadan?

Did Babar Azam perform Umrah this Ramadan?
Skipper Babar Azam enjoys golf amid break from cricket

Skipper Babar Azam enjoys golf amid break from cricket
Shadab leads Pakistan's consolation T20I win, Afghanistan take series

Shadab leads Pakistan's consolation T20I win, Afghanistan take series
Scotland manager advises team to be positive ahead of game against Spain

Scotland manager advises team to be positive ahead of game against Spain
Pak vs Afg: Former cricketer raises questions over Pakistan team selection

Pak vs Afg: Former cricketer raises questions over Pakistan team selection
Shoaib Akhtar responds to Afghanistan's historic win against Pakistan

Shoaib Akhtar responds to Afghanistan's historic win against Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan supports youngsters after Afghanistan T20I defeat

Mohammad Rizwan supports youngsters after Afghanistan T20I defeat
Senior players don't get respect they deserve: Shadab Khan

Senior players don't get respect they deserve: Shadab Khan