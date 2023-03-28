 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jodie Turner-Smith explains how it feels like to raise a biracial daughter

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith explains how it feels like to raise a biracial daughter
Jodie Turner-Smith explains how it feels like to raise a biracial daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith has recently reflected on raising a biracial daughter and how it has helped her “heal” her own experiences around “colourism”.

In a new interview with Elle UK magazine, Jodie, who shares a daughter with actor husband Joshua Jackson, said, “It’s interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have black, black babies.”

“So, that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world,” continued the British model.

Recalling how she fell in love with Joshua, Jodie explained, “I fell in love with my husband and we talked about having kids. I did have this mini pause, where I was like, ‘She’s going to be walking through the world not only having an experience that I did not have, but looking like people that, in a way, I’d always felt a little bit tormented by’.”

Talking about motherhood, Jodie disclosed, “Now that I’ve got this little, tiny, light-skinned boss, I feel like it’s the universe teaching me lessons.”

“I’ve been given a daughter who looks this way to heal my own conversations around colourism,” stated the 36-year-old.

The actress pointed out the best thing as parents “we can do is let them touch the earth and be grounded and real – as real as one can be when you have the level of privilege that obviously my child has”.

“I’m not acting like she’s not a nepo baby. But I worked damn hard to have a nepo baby!” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry drops more truth bombs at palace: 'Royal family withheld phone hacking information'

Prince Harry drops more truth bombs at palace: 'Royal family withheld phone hacking information'
Why Meghan Markle did not accompany Prince Harry to UK?

Why Meghan Markle did not accompany Prince Harry to UK?
Natalie Portman reveals she teaches to her children about gender equality

Natalie Portman reveals she teaches to her children about gender equality
Professional dancer discusses Jisoo’s crucial role in Blackpink

Professional dancer discusses Jisoo’s crucial role in Blackpink
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal
Jisoo from Blackpink reveals tracklist for debut album

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals tracklist for debut album
50 Cent threatens to 'expose' TV industry, later deletes post

50 Cent threatens to 'expose' TV industry, later deletes post
'Game of Thrones' star recalls missed 'James Bond' auditions

'Game of Thrones' star recalls missed 'James Bond' auditions
K-pop group Apink discuss their upcoming album

K-pop group Apink discuss their upcoming album
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside
Yeji from K-pop group Itzy reveals her motto

Yeji from K-pop group Itzy reveals her motto
Jimin from BTS tops Spotify’s Global Songs chart

Jimin from BTS tops Spotify’s Global Songs chart