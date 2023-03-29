 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Drew Barrymore experiences 'first hot flash' in front of Jennifer Aniston

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Drew Barrymore experiences 'first hot flash' in front of Jennifer Aniston

Drew Barrymore experienced her first hot flash during a recent interview with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston and her co-star Adam Sandler.

Barrymore celebrated a milestone on her talk show alongside her pals Aniston, 54, and Sandler.

During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host exclaimed that she was having her "first hot flash" while interviewing the actors for their upcoming Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2.

"I am so hot, I think I'm having my first perimenopause hot flashes," she said before taking off her pinstripe blazer and fanning herself.

"For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash. Whoa!" she added.

"Oh, I feel so honored," Aniston joked, to which Barrymore responded, "I'm so sorry, do you feel this? Or maybe I'm just that excited."

Aniston and Sandler both touched her hands to feel her "internal heat", the 48-year-old host then explained that she recently attended a panel discussion about menopause with Oprah, and that she is planning to show this clip to the TV icon.

"Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented." Barrymore said.

