 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

First portrait of King Charles released

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

First portrait of King Charles released

The royal family has released the first portrait of King Charles since he acceded the throne. 

 Artist Alistair Barford created the oil painting in just two weeks and he completed it without the king formally sitting for the portrait.

According to express.co.uk,  the artist studied the monarch at a Buckingham Palace reception last month.

First portrait of King Charles released

The publication reported that Barford attended the reception on February 17, which was held in support of global biodiversity, to observe the King at work.

It said he later used photographs and sketches from the event to complete his portrait.

“I wished to capture his warmth and sensitivity, the empathy which came across in his interactions with the people he met," the website quoted  Barford as saying. 

The UK's Daily Express reported that the artist even managed to feature a subtle nod to Charles' decades of campaigning on climate change and sustainability within the portrait.


More From Entertainment:

Second season of 'House of The Dragon' will have eight episodes

Second season of 'House of The Dragon' will have eight episodes

'House of the Dragon' season 2 will be shorter than season 1: report

'House of the Dragon' season 2 will be shorter than season 1: report
Prince Harry names woman once he dated in witness statement

Prince Harry names woman once he dated in witness statement

'Avatar: The Way of Water' producer talks on new physicality of Na'vi in next film

'Avatar: The Way of Water' producer talks on new physicality of Na'vi in next film
Benin star Angelique Kidjo wins top music prize

Benin star Angelique Kidjo wins top music prize
Drew Barrymore experiences 'first hot flash' in front of Jennifer Aniston

Drew Barrymore experiences 'first hot flash' in front of Jennifer Aniston
Zendaya to receive 'Star of the Year' at CinemaCon Awards this year

Zendaya to receive 'Star of the Year' at CinemaCon Awards this year
Royal family website says Prince Harry's son is seventh-in-line to British throne

Royal family website says Prince Harry's son is seventh-in-line to British throne

Prince Harry's relations with royal family are improving says expert

Prince Harry's relations with royal family are improving says expert

‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey gears for Netflix series 'The Abandons'

‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey gears for Netflix series 'The Abandons'
Netflix to bring series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s book ‘Man On Fire’

Netflix to bring series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s book ‘Man On Fire’

Gigi Hadid asks people to stop electing pro-gun US politicians

Gigi Hadid asks people to stop electing pro-gun US politicians