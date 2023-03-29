'House of the Dragon' season 2 will be shorter than season 1: report

House Of The Dragon will most likely to have a shorter season 2 as the series is looking forward for a green signal for season 3.

The upcoming season of Game of Thrones prequel series House Of the Dragon will consist of eight episodes, two fewer than season 1.

As reported by Deadline, it is part of a long-term plan for the show, which includes HBO proposing a green light for a third season.

It is also reported that the production on season 2 is about to begin in the UK for possibly a summer 2024 premiere.

An HBO spokesperson also confirmed to Deadline that season 2 will contain 8 episodes, stressed that the episode count trim was based on story flow.

House of the Dragon’s creative team reportedly had envisioned the series running for 3 or 4 seasons.

The executive producer/showrunner Ryan Condal, who is working with author/executive producer George R.R. Martin, took a step back when season 2 was being put together to take a big-picture view of the series, which follows Martin’s Fire & Blood, and figure out the overall story flow, including how to break down the stories season-wise and what battles to include and when.

During that process, season 3 has been figured out and may be greenlighted with HBO seriously considering committing to moving ahead with scripts, casting and a production.

Some part of the plot, which was originally intended for season 2, including a major battle, moving to season 3, automatically creates room for series to run for at least 4 seasons.

However, it has not been determined yet, as sourced revealed that Condal and Martin are going back-and-fourth on the amount of seasons (three or four) that would be optimal to tell the full story.