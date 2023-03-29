Emily Ratajkowski unsure if she’ll settle down amid Harry Styles romance

Emily Ratajkowski is all about having laissez-faire approach to life and dating after she sparked a romance with Harry Styles.

In an interview with Elle published on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, Ratajkowski, 31, said, “I’m definitely in a giving-no-f--ks period of my life.”

Moreover, she is unsure if she will be coming out of this phase soon. “I was playing with my son, building his magnet tiles with him, and I was like, ‘Huh, I wonder if I’m going to come out of this period and be like, ‘Damn, I really give a f—k now, and I wish I had handled things differently.’”

The model split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard — with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester — in 2022 after almost four years of marriage.

Since her divorce, the actress and model has had a string of flings which includes Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric André.

Most recently, she has been linked to Styles as she was spotted making out with the As it Was singer on the street of Tokyo, per footage obtained The Daily Mail.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair’s inner circles are supportive of their budding romance. “Everyone is happy because they’re both single and really enjoying their carefree romance,” the insider explained.

However, the insider noted that “friends don’t know” at this point whether the relationship “will work out long term.”

The iCarly alum also touched up on dating in the public eye and not caring about it has given her a sense of “control.”

“I felt like I was constantly negotiating things in a way that was making me very meek,” she explained to the outlet.

“I’ve stopped caring so much, which is, funny enough, an act of taking control. I’ve accepted what I can and can’t control, and found joy in things that I can. And the podcast is one of them,” she said referring to her High Low with EmRata.