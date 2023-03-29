Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart got emotional as she opened up about helping small kindergartners to safety after a fatal school shooting in Nashville on Monday morning, March 27th, 2023.

In a tearful Instagram video, the Clarissa Explains It All alum, who lives in Nashville, revealed that her children’s school was “right next” to the Covenant School, where the tragedy took place.

“We moved here from Connecticut where we were in school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity,” said Hart, 46. “Luckily we are all okay.”

She shared that she and her husband Mark Wilkerson — with whom she shares sons Mason, 17, Braden, 15, and Tucker, 10 — were in the middle of the shooting aftermath.

“My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren't in today,” she continued, becoming emotional.

“We helped a class of Kindergartners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape a shooter situation at their school. So, we helped these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there.”

She concluded, “We helped a mom reunite with her children and I just ... I don't know what to say. Enough is enough. Just pray, pray for the families.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Prayers today, Action tomorrow. This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story.”

According to People Magazine, Nashville authorities have confirmed that the assailant, a former student identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, gained entrance to the Covenant School by shooting through a glass door before killing three adults and three children.