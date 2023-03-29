 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction

Donnie Yen has called out Quentin Tarantino for Brue Lee's “cartoonish” portrayal in his film, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinions. Quentin Tarantino is a very renowned filmmaker, and he’s entitled to his status – and I’m entitled to state my own view,” Yen told Variety.

“Obviously, he was making fun of Bruce. It was cartoonish.”

Lee’s daughter Shannon has also taken a swipe at the controversial depiction of her father by Mike Moh, adding that the movie made the actor look like “an ***.”

“I tried to approach it from a cool, collected, and more calm, direct point of view, and I was very disappointed to see Quentin Tarantino’s response, which was to continue to say, ‘Oh, Bruce Lee was arrogant, he was an asshole,’” Shannon told the South China Morning Post in 2020.

“And, to incorrectly cite my mother’s book as a defence of him. I really thought it was irresponsible of him to do what he did and have that portrayal.”

She continued, “There were so many other creative ways he could have made the Cliff Booth character look cool in that film. So many other ways he could’ve treated the Bruce Lee character that would’ve got the same plot point across without having to essentially treat Bruce Lee the way white Hollywood treated my father when he was alive.”

