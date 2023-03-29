 
Chris Carter shares surprising revelations about X-Files reboot

Chris Carter has recently revealed that there will be a reboot of The X-Files but without its lead stars.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Carter said, “There’s an appetite for more in the future – it’s just a matter of figuring out how to get it done.”

It is pertinent to mention that Carter will hand over the direction duty to director Ryan Coogler, who is known for movie Black Panther.

Earlier, speaking on podcast On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko, Carter mentioned, “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast.”

“So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” Carter added.

The outlet reported that there has been no official announcement from 20th Television.

Meanwhile, Carter also informed that the new series will not have original stars, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, who played FBI Special Agents Mulder and Scully for 11 seasons and two movies from 1993.

