time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Chris Pine teases 'Princess Diaries 3'

Chris Pine revealed he would return to Princess Diaries for the third installment, but with a new hairstyle.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Star Trek star said, "Yeah, I'm here! I'm here for it. Give me — give me a phone call or an email."

He added he would go for a 'low-profile hair helmet' for his sleeker hairdo if the sequel greenlighted.

Previously, Anne Hathaway also told PEOPLE at January's Sundance Film Festival that it is 'thrilling to see the level of excitement' for the next project.

She added, "We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating. It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

