time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Sunny Kaushal reveals ‘unexpected’ thing Katrina Kaif did for him

Sunny Kaushal shares a wholesome bond with his brother’s wife Katrina Kaif. In a new interview, he has revealed the ‘sweetest’ thing Katrina did for him before marrying Sunny Kaushal.

Sunny revealed that two years ago on his birthday, Katrina, knowing his love for sneakers got him a sneaker shaped cake. “I love sneakers so on my birthday two years ago, she got a really big sneaker-shaped cake, my favourite sneakers. I wasn’t expecting that but that was sweet.”

Further elaborating his friendship with sister-in-law, he said, "Sometimes, when we are all sitting together, Katrina and me are just engaged in conversation with each other and other family members just keep waiting for our conversation to end so they too can talk. But we love talking, and we have a lot of topics that are so similar between us that we love talking about them.”

