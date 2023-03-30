Aishwariya Rai was once rejected for five films

Aishwariya Rai was once suddenly replaced in five films

Priyanka Chopra has recently opened up about how she was once pushed away in Bollywood, after which an old interview of Aishwariya Rai has begun surfacing where she is talking about how she was once rejected for five films at a time.

In the video, she said, “There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly they weren't happening, without any reason whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

She further added, “You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it. You become more aware of what you've heard about, like in terms of…situations, people having an dominos effect on another people or another projects. It became obvious that it can happen to me too…with all your apparent box office success or ‘secure positioning’ in the industry.”