Thursday Mar 30 2023
Prince Harry admits ‘praying’ helped him with ‘posttraumatic stress’

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the importance of meditation and prayers in his journey to overcome stress.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, reveals over the suggestion of elder brother Prince William, he decided to take therapy and adapt other ways to deal with trauma.

He pens: “I’d followed through on Willy’s suggestion, and while I hadn’t found a therapist I liked, simply speaking to a few had opened my mind to possibilities. Also, one therapist said off-handedly that I was clearly suffering from posttraumatic stress, and that rang a bell.”

Harry adds: “It got me moving, I thought, in the right direction. Another thing that seemed to work was meditation. It quietened my racing mind, brought a degree of calm. I wasn’t one to pray, Nature was still my God, but in my worst moments I’d shut my eyes and be still. Sometimes I’d also ask for help, though I was never sure whom I was asking. Now and then I felt the presence of an answer.”

