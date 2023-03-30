 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside

Netflix series The Night Agent has been renewed for a season 2, after garnering praises and good reviews for season 1.

The action-thriller series, which debuted on the streaming giant less than a week ago, on March 23, has already renewed for a second season.

It has proven to become highly popular immediately, after ranking highest on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 chart with 168.71 million hours viewed.

The second season of The Night Agent will consist of 10 episodes.

"The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world," said series creator Shawn Ryan.

"To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans" he added.

The Night Agent is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The series follows a FBI agent, who works in the basement of the White House, as an operator on a phone that never rings.

Until this one night when received a call propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Gabriel Basso is playing the lead in the series, while the cast of The Night Agent also includes, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau.

