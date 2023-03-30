Jessica Alba pays tribute to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Michelle Yeoh

Jessica Alba paid tribute to Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Michelle Yeoh and congratulated the her for the Oscar win.

The Tomorrow Never Dies star, won the Oscar award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Alba shared a carousel of images on Wednesday on her Instagram account, featuring Everything Everywhere All At Once leading star in her Oscars appearance, official poster of her film and in the end, a clip from the 95th Academy Awards, when Yeoh was awarded for the Best Actress.

"To all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof - dream big! - and dreams do come true.” - @michelleyeoh_official" wrote Alba in the caption.

"Congratulations!!! You have not only made history, but you’ve changed the narrative of what is possible for so many, You are a role model, barrier breaker, incredibly kind and generous, bad ass actress - and #Oscar winner (among so much more) woot woot!" she added.

The actress went on, "As you also said in your acceptance speech… “Ladies - don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.” #FACTS Thank you for standing in your power, owning your truth and being your true, authentic, beautiful self, I hope to kick ass and take names on screen with you soon. Again - congratulations - I am so beyond happy for you - this is quite literally history in the making and I can’t wait to watch what you do next."