Emily Ratajkowski not surprised by allegations against ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly not surprised by the claims of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour by his estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In an exposé published by Variety on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, revealed that the Uncut Gems producer allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl on Instagram which led to an informal meeting at a Soho loft in early 2016.



The meeting resulted in a small role in his film Good Time. The unidentified girl, who is now 24, came from an impoverished background in New York, and was excited to meet the film’s star, Robert Pattinson. Instead, she shot a scene in the nude with an “actor who had recently been released from prison.”

According to a statement made by the young woman, she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified.”

“My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no,'” she further alleged.

Shortly after the filming incident, the young woman allegedly began having intimate relations with Bear-McClard, per the outlet’s report, and they allegedly continued a consensual relationship. The legal age of consent in New York state is 17.

That statement was in connection with a legal dispute involving Bear-McLard. He is currently involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle with Ratajkowski as well as private mediation with the Safdie brothers, who fired him from their shared production company, Elara Pictures, last summer, per Variety.

The woman also claims that Bear-McClard began sending messages on Instagram to a 15-year-old girl who was not part of the production but had visited the set.

When confronted, “Sebastian appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations,” the woman said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 31, declined comment, but friends say she is not surprised by the allegations.