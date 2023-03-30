‘Murder Mystery 2’: Jennifer Aniston refuses to stand next to Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston turned into a fashion critique for her longtime friend and co-star, Adam Sandler, on the red carpet for their upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2.

Aniston, 54, wowed the onlookers as she walked the star-studded red carpet in a gorgeous, sheer Atelier Versace minidress.

However, the Friends star was simply shocked when she saw Sandler on the carpet in a sweatshirt and shared her hilarious yet honest review for his casual look.

“What the hell are you doing?! Aniston screamed while speaking to ET’s Nischelle Turner. “I’m not standing next to him. Sweatpants.”

Aniston rushed toward her co-star Mark Strong, who graced the red carpet in a suit and tie. She screamed, "Mark!" then hugged him, looking at Sandler, she pointed at Strong and jokingly said, "I mean this is what I'm talking about… Sweatpants."

The 50 First Dates actor claimed Aniston encouraged to go for the casual statement. “You said it, you texted me, ‘Please wear your sweatshirt,'” Sandler said.

“I said, ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt,” Aniston, who dressed to impress in a hand-beaded gown, explained.

Following the playful exchange, the pair clicked several photos at the event. Aniston and Sandler starring Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix March 31.