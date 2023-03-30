Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘Friends’ co-star Cole Sprouse being 30

 
Jennifer Aniston was unable to process how much time has passed when she found out how old the Sprouse twin are now.

The Friends alum, 54, was left flabbergasted when she learned that her young co-star Cole Sprouse is now 30 years old.

“What?” Jennifer exclaimed in an interview with Access Hollywood published March 28th, 2023. Raising her hands above her head, she added of Cole and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, “No, no, they’re not. Wow, that’s so crazy.”

The former Disney star was only seven years old when he began shooting the popular show Friends.

Aniston then added, “He was so little.”

Cole starred as Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) son, Ben Geller.

Previously, the Riverdale actor shared his experience working with Aniston in a 2017 interview with New York Post. He revealed that he had a huge crush on Aniston which often made him forget his lines.

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her,” Sprouse recalled. “I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank. It was so difficult.”

He added, “I was only in seven episodes, but it’s funny now that people are recognising me for that because my brother and I have been working since we were 8 months old,” Sprouse told the outlet. “Because Friends is on Netflix, there’s a renewed interest from that.

“People can call me ‘Ben’ on the street and I will turn around. It’s a funny little process,” he said.

