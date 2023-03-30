 Kieran Culkin will miss seeing Brian Cox get cranky on set of 'Succession' 

 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Succession star Kieran Culkin admitted he'll miss seeing his on-screen dad, Brian Cox, get irritable on set.

While he refrained from providing quotes because the actor believed “they will definitely be misinterpreted” he said the moments were funny.

“It’s just so funny to see him lose his shit,” Culkin admitted. Over time, he learned that Cox’s annoyance was owing to feeling hungry.

“To be fair, I would be too after filming for hours on end.”

Culkin adds that he told a production assistant to keep a snack handy for whenever Cox got hangry.

Succession will end with season 4, creator Jesse Armstrong announced in February.

While netizens fell into despair that the Emmy-winning HBO drama is ending, actor Brian Cox — who played the fierce tycoon Logan Roy since the show’s debut — applauded Armstrong’s decision.

“He’s very disciplined in that way, and also he’s very British in that way,” says Cox, who is Scottish, and in conversation seems to mention birthplace to explain behavior.

Season 4 of Succession sees Logan(Brian Cox) remote and disturbed, estranged from his children, who don’t attend his birthday party.

While details about the highly-anticipated finale have not been disclosed, showrunner Jesse Armstrong teased that it will surprise fans.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

