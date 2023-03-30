 
WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut

Screengrabs of MBG trailer featuring former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera. — Instagram
After appearing in multiple TV ads, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is now making an acting debut alongside his wife Shaniera in the upcoming blockbuster "Money Back Guarantee" aka "MBG".

The movie features not only the celebrity couple but also several other stars including Pakistani heart-throb Fawad Khan, actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Shehryar Munawwar, Mani, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and others.

Zulfiqar shared the trailer of "MBG" on his official Instagram handle.

Here is the exclusive sneak peek of the star-studded movie which will be in cinemas this Eid-ul-Fitr. The makers announced that the film will be released on April 21.

Written and directed by Pakistani actor Faisal Qureshi, the movie is an action, and comedy-packed thriller.

Previously, the former cricketer has worked in many tv ads and "MBG" will be the first proper acting project for the latter. 

