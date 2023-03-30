 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
'You' star Victoria Pedretti reveals 'well-known' actor sexually harassed her

'You' star Victoria Pedretti reveals 'well-known' actor sexually harassed her

Netflix series You star Victoria Pedretti has made a shocking revelation that she was sexually harassed by a 'well-known' actor last year.

Victoria, who also starred in Netflix’s horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, shared the uncomfortable incident on her Instagram in a now-deleted post.

The Philadelphia native, 28, shared that a “well known” actor sexually harassed her during the previous year’s celebration.

“On my bday last year a ‘well known’ actor walked up to me at a party and said, ‘I’ve [expletive] to you so many times,’” she wrote, per BuzzFeed News.

“I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol.”

As per the outlet, Victoria posted a nude selfie along with the caption, “Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don't.”

“It’s a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespected I may experience as a femme body. Also, shout out to my body. I love you. You’re mine.”

However, it is unclear whether she deleted the post herself or Instagram removed it for violating nudity guidelines.

Victoria’s fans also pressed the actress to identify the harasser. “Trust me, I told this person if I ever hear anything else in regards to him, like, then we have an issue,” she said in an Instagram story.

“But I can handle it, I don’t need his career ruined because he said something really [expletive] dumb.”

“That post started with me wanting to post a nude and then thinking about my birthday,” she added. 

