 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Freida Pinto expresses her annoyance over being typecast in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Freida Pinto expresses her annoyance over being typecast in Hollywood
Freida Pinto expresses her annoyance over being typecast in Hollywood

Freida Pinto has recently revealed why she is not seen in any Hollywood movie.

Speaking at the NYWIFT Awards, Pinto expressed her frustration over being typecast in the movies again and again. The actress also criticised Hollywood over “lack of imagination and diversity”.

“Stereotypes after stereotypes, lack of imagination, lack of willingness to do something different, to try something new, really started gnawing at me and left me frustrated and I started turning down roles,” said the Slumdog Millionaire star.

Nevertheless, Pinto pointed out that she was cast out of Hollywood movie soon after she declined to play a certain kind of role, explaining, “Guess what? The offers began to disappear too.”

“I stayed unemployed for a painful two and half years,” remarked the actress.

Moreover, Pinto recalled she was over the moon when she landed the role in Danny Boyle’s movie, stating, “I was a rebel, directed and acted in my own plays, went to study at a prestigious college and directed and produced more plays.”

“All I could ever think of was I want to create what I want to perform. And then after months and months of rigorous auditions and hard work I found myself in the world of Danny Boyle and Slumdog Millionaire. It felt like I had manifested this moment and I was so proud of it,” stated Pinto.

Reflecting on her feeling at the time, Pinto added, “I believed I deserved to be exactly where I was, truly and completely. But always smiling, always grateful.”

More From Entertainment:

Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut

Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut
K-pop group NMIXX take home new award show win

K-pop group NMIXX take home new award show win
BTS’ agency release statement concerning the group’s safety

BTS’ agency release statement concerning the group’s safety
Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show

Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show
K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency

K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency
Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing

Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing
Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside

Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside
Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut
‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series
Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims

Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims
Netizens pour scorn on Alec Baldwin for gun control post

Netizens pour scorn on Alec Baldwin for gun control post
'Murder Mystery' star discusses hip replacement surgery

'Murder Mystery' star discusses hip replacement surgery