Andrew Tate’s appeal for bail denied

British-American personality Andrew Tate’s appeal for bail has been denied by the judge meaning he will remain in custody for another month. He has been in custody since December 2022 along with three others.

He was arrested after his home in Bucharest was raided and was originally sentenced to around 30 days of detention. The detention period has been extended four times, the last extension being on March 22nd.

He has filed for an appeal on the extension several times and they have all been denied. He even went as far as to request to be put on house arrest through an application for bail, which was also denied.

Based on the refusal of his latest appeal, the end of his detention is now set for the end of April. Although it is possible that his custody may be extended once more as Romanian law allows for suspects to be held for 180 days without any charges.