entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

The agency announced the news on March 29th that she will leave after the end of her exclusive contract
K-pop soloist Chungha will be parting ways with her company MNH Entertainment. The agency announced the news on March 29th that she will leave after the end of her exclusive contract in April.

“Hello, this is MNH Entertainment.

First, we would like to thank all the fans who care for Chungha and give her their love and interest.

We are informing you that our exclusive contract with Chungha, who debuted in 2016 and has been with us for seven years, will end on April 29, 2023. Furthermore, we ask for the fans’ generous understanding in regards to the fact that “Bare&Rare Part.2” will not be released under our agency due to internal circumstances.

We sincerely thank Chungha, who has been with our agency for a long time, and we also sincerely thank all the BYULHARANG [Chungha’s fans] who give her their unsparing support and remain by her side.

We will be rooting for Chungha, who will make her mark as an admirable artist, as she makes a fresh start. Thank you.”

