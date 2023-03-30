 
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
SDSports Desk

Jalen Rose fired from ESPN as reports surface about inappropriate behaviour with Malika Andrews?

SDSports Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Jalen Rose (right) and Malika Andrews. — Instagram
Several reports have surfaced claiming that ex-NBA player Jalen Rose has been let go from ESPN following an incident involving fellow analyst Malika Andrews.

ButtCrack Sports, in a tweet, claimed that the ex-NBA star was fired for "inappropriate behaviour" which was allegedly taped, SportsKeeda reported.

In the video, a voice, which is supposed to be Andrews, could be heard telling Rose to get his hands off her.

However, SportsKeeda said the report was false and termed the video edited as ButtCrack Sports is a "famous parody and satire account known for making up headlines".

It also mentioned that the platform recently published a report that claimed that LeBron James was suspended by the LA Lakers for speeding.

Rose's NAB career spanned over 13 years as he played with Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns.

He was the league's Most Improved Player in 2000 when he helped the Pacers make their first NBA Finals appearance.

After he hung up his boots in 2007, the ex-NAB player joined ESPN as an analyst and has appeared on "First Take," "Get Up," "NBA Countdown," "SportsCenter" and "ESPN Radio."

He was also the co-host of "Jalen & Jacoby" until late last year when David Jacoby left ESPN to join The Ringer.

Also, Rose is in partnership with The New York Post. He has written pieces for them and also hosts his podcast "Renaissance Man."

Meanwhile, Andrews is one of the youngest journalists on the ESPN roster, according to SportsKeeda, who began her career with the organisation in 2018.

Andrews' broadcasting debut was during the coronavirus pandemic three years ago.

She has win Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent last year and also made history when she became the first woman to host the NBA draft in 2022.

