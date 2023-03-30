 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Mark Wahlberg leaves Hollywood for Las Vegas for children ‘to thrive’

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Mark Wahlberg leaves Hollywood for Las Vegas for children ‘to thrive’

Mark Wahlberg has recently opened up about leaving Hollywood for Las Vegas to provide a better life for children.

In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Mark revealed that the move would make children “a chance to thrive”.

“It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive,” stated the actor.

Mark continued, “It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip.”

“But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community,” remarked the 51-year-old.

Mark, who shares four children with his wife Rhea Durham pointed out that the move was “really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams”.

“My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior,” shared Mark.

Mark explained, “There's lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here.”

Mark told digital outlet he was excited about his future in Las Vegas.

Mark added, “We're always looking for new opportunities and new adventures. I hope to create of a lot of opportunity here.

“And I moved to California originally to make movies. I've made three movies in the last 15 years in LA. So, as you know, it's been difficult,” shared the actor.

Mark added, “The kids are really happy, and it's all about them.”

